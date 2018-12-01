Marrow leads Hampton to 114-55 win over Regent Univ.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow led the way in Hampton’s 114-55 victory over Regent University on Saturday as 13 Pirates scored in the runaway contest to grab its third win on the season.

Marrow finished with 25 points while dishing out seven assists. Kalin Fisher added 17 points with five steals and Dondre Griffin chipped in 14 points as six players scored in double figures. Akim Mitchell and Benjamin Stanley added 13 apiece and Eugene Marshall III contributed 10 as 12 players put points on the board.

The Pirates (3-5) sprinted to a 32-14 lead midway in the first period to take a 47-21 advantage into the break. Regent University, a National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association school, never challenged in the second half as Hampton won that period 67-34.

Andrew Aiken had 18 points for Regent.

