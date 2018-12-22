Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marrow scores 31 points as Hampton turns back Howard

December 22, 2018 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 31 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Hampton defeated Howard 89-82 at the D.C. Holiday Hoops Festival on Saturday night.

Akim Mitchell had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Hampton (5-7) and Greg Heckstall added 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

RJ Cole had 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Howard (6-7).

Hampton led 76-69 at the final media timeout but Howard stayed close. Cole made one of two free throws, then added a jumper after a steal by Kyle Foster, cutting the deficit to 81-77. Cole and Charles Williams both missed from inside and Hampton tacked on a series of free throws to build a 10-point lead with 40 seconds left.

Advertisement

Hampton led 57-56 with 11:46 remaining then opened up the lead with a 7-0 run that put the Pirates up 64-56 with 9:15 remaining. The lead reached nine points at 71-62 as Morrow scored four points and Heckstall made a 3-pointer.

Hampton won for the 16th consecutive time in the series and leads the Battle of the Real HU 40-5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama