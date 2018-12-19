Listen Live Sports

Martin, Davenport lead Memphis to 99-89 win over Little Rock

December 19, 2018 11:00 pm
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin scored 22 points, Kyvon Davenport had 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Memphis used a late 11-0 run to beat Little Rock 99-89 Wednesday night.

Kareem Brewton also scored 15, Tyler Harris added 14 and Antwann Jones had 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Memphis (6-5). The Tigers have won all their seven games against Little Rock.

Rayjon Tucker’s 3-point play with 3:52 remaining gave the Trojans an 86-84 lead. Jones answered with a layup that sparked an 11-0 run — including seven consecutive points by Martin — before Davenport’s layup made it 95-86 with 1:32 left.

Little Rock (5-7) went 0 for 4 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 3½ minutes.

Tucker, a junior transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, led the Trojans with 29 points.

Both teams shot 50 percent from the field, but the Tigers made 22-of-30 free throws while Little Rock hit just 18-of-34. Memphis outrebounded the Trojans 49-23, including 18-5 on the offensive glass, and had an 11-4 advantage in second-chance points.

