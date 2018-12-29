Martin has 22 points, 8 assists and Memphis rolls over FAMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin had 22 points and eight assists and Memphis defeated Florida A&M 96-65 on Saturday.

Memphis has scored 90-plus points in five consecutive games.

Tyler Harris added 16 points, Raynere Thornton and Isaiah Maurice each had 12 points and seven rebounds and Antwann Jones scored 11 points for the Tigers (8-5). Memphis made a season-high 13 3-pointers.

Kamron Reaves scored 20 points and Justin Ravenal added 16 for Florida A&M (3-12), which has lost five straight.

Thornton scored seven points in a 13-3 run to open the second half as Memphis took a 52-33 lead. Jones and Martin scored all of the Tigers’ points in an 18-4 run toward the middle of the half, giving Memphis a 76-44 lead.

Both teams shot well, Memphis hitting on 59 percent from the field and FAMU making 50 percent. Memphis scored 27 points off 23 turnovers by the Rattlers.

