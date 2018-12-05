Listen Live Sports

Maryland lawmakers meet on university player’s death

December 5, 2018 6:38 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are expressing support for the president of the University of Maryland, after meeting to discuss the death of a football player.

Rep. Elijah Cummings said after Wednesday’s meeting in Washington he believes Wallace Loh has “done an outstanding job,” and he is hoping he will stay on as president. Rep. Steny Hoyer says he believes Loh acted properly and will be “part of the solution to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Jordan McNair collapsed from heatstroke on the field in May and later died.

The then-chairman of the University System of Maryland announced Oct. 30 that football coach DJ Durkin would keep his job, but a backlash led to Loh firing Durkin a day later. When Durkin’s reinstatement was announced, Loh said he would retire in June.

