Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mathews scores 22, Marberry adds 21 in Lipscomb’s win

December 21, 2018 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Garrison Mathews scored 22 points, Rob Marberry added 21 points, and Lipscomb defeated Vermont 91-66 on Saturday night.

Mathews made six of his team’s eight 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. Marberry made 10 of 13 shots with six rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (9-3).

Anthony Lamb had 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks for Vermont (9-4). Stef Smith also scored 21 for the Catamounts.

Lipscomb led throughout the game. The lead was 42-32 at halftime and first reached 20 points with about 12 minutes left in the game.

Advertisement

Lipscomb dominated the stat sheet with advantages such as 14-4 in points off turnovers, 27-6 in points off the bench, 50-26 in points in the paint and 39-28 in rebounds. The Bisons had the game’s only two fast-break points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama