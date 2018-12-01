Mavericks-Lakers, Box

Barnes 9-17 7-9 29, Doncic 2-13 2-3 6, Jordan 3-5 2-2 8, Smith Jr. 5-14 2-2 13, Matthews 4-7 1-2 11, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 5-9 7-8 17, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Barea 3-9 1-2 8, Harris 1-4 1-2 4, Brunson 0-1 2-4 2, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 25-34 103.
James 12-21 2-4 28, Kuzma 4-12 4-7 15, McGee 3-5 0-0 6, Ball 4-9 1-2 10, Ingram 7-16 5-8 19, Mykhailiuk 1-1 0-0 3, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 6-6 1-1 13, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 2-5 0-0 5, Stephenson 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 8-10 13. Totals 42-86 21-32 114.
|Dallas
|32
|26
|17
|28—103
|L.A. Lakers
|22
|31
|25
|36—114
3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-39 (Barnes 4-6, Matthews 2-4, Harris 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4, Barea 1-5, Smith Jr. 1-6, Mejri 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Powell 0-3, Doncic 0-5), L.A. Lakers 9-30 (Kuzma 3-7, James 2-4, Mykhailiuk 1-1, Hart 1-4, Ball 1-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-6, Ingram 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Stephenson 0-1). Fouled Out_Ball, McGee. Rebounds_Dallas 46 (Jordan 12), L.A. Lakers 47 (Chandler, Kuzma 12). Assists_Dallas 20 (Doncic 5), L.A. Lakers 23 (Kuzma 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 25, L.A. Lakers 29. Technicals_Jordan, Barea 2, Smith Jr., L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 3, Chandler. Ejected_Barea. A_18,997 (18,997).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.