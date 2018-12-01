Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Lakers, Box

December 1, 2018 1:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (103)

Barnes 9-17 7-9 29, Doncic 2-13 2-3 6, Jordan 3-5 2-2 8, Smith Jr. 5-14 2-2 13, Matthews 4-7 1-2 11, Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 5-9 7-8 17, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Barea 3-9 1-2 8, Harris 1-4 1-2 4, Brunson 0-1 2-4 2, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 25-34 103.

L.A. LAKERS (114)

James 12-21 2-4 28, Kuzma 4-12 4-7 15, McGee 3-5 0-0 6, Ball 4-9 1-2 10, Ingram 7-16 5-8 19, Mykhailiuk 1-1 0-0 3, Beasley 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 6-6 1-1 13, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Hart 2-5 0-0 5, Stephenson 1-3 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 2-7 8-10 13. Totals 42-86 21-32 114.

Dallas 32 26 17 28—103
L.A. Lakers 22 31 25 36—114

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-39 (Barnes 4-6, Matthews 2-4, Harris 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-4, Barea 1-5, Smith Jr. 1-6, Mejri 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Powell 0-3, Doncic 0-5), L.A. Lakers 9-30 (Kuzma 3-7, James 2-4, Mykhailiuk 1-1, Hart 1-4, Ball 1-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-6, Ingram 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Stephenson 0-1). Fouled Out_Ball, McGee. Rebounds_Dallas 46 (Jordan 12), L.A. Lakers 47 (Chandler, Kuzma 12). Assists_Dallas 20 (Doncic 5), L.A. Lakers 23 (Kuzma 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 25, L.A. Lakers 29. Technicals_Jordan, Barea 2, Smith Jr., L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 3, Chandler. Ejected_Barea. A_18,997 (18,997).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize