Mavericks-Nuggets, Box

December 18, 2018 11:32 pm
 
DALLAS (118)

Matthews 4-12 2-2 14, Barnes 10-16 5-6 30, Jordan 4-6 3-6 11, Doncic 5-15 10-12 23, Brunson 4-7 0-0 8, Finney-Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 3-5 1-2 8, Nowitzki 1-2 0-0 3, D.Harris 4-7 0-0 9, Barea 4-11 2-2 10, Broekhoff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-86 23-30 118.

DENVER (126)

Hernangomez 3-8 5-6 12, Jokic 13-25 4-4 32, Plumlee 5-8 1-2 11, Murray 10-18 1-2 22, Craig 2-5 0-0 5, Lyles 5-7 3-4 16, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 7-10 0-0 16, Beasley 5-8 0-0 12, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-90 14-18 126.

Dallas 33 36 26 23—118
Denver 34 40 31 21—126

3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-37 (Barnes 5-8, Matthews 4-5, Doncic 3-9, Nowitzki 1-1, Powell 1-2, D.Harris 1-4, Brunson 0-1, Barea 0-3, Finney-Smith 0-4), Denver 12-29 (Lyles 3-4, Morris 2-3, Beasley 2-4, Jokic 2-6, Craig 1-3, Hernangomez 1-4, Murray 1-4, Young 0-1). Fouled Out_Jordan. Rebounds_Dallas 33 (Jordan 12), Denver 47 (Jokic 16). Assists_Dallas 26 (Doncic 12), Denver 33 (Murray 15). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Denver 28. Technicals_Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, Matthews, Murray, Denver coach Michael Malone. A_15,764 (19,520).

