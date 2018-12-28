Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Pelicans, Box

December 28, 2018 10:39 pm
 
DALLAS (112)

Barnes 7-18 5-6 21, Kleber 3-8 0-0 7, Jordan 3-3 3-5 9, Smith Jr. 5-9 2-2 14, Doncic 10-16 7-13 34, Finney-Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 3-6 4-5 10, Nowitzki 4-7 2-2 11, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Barea 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 37-78 23-33 112.

NEW ORLEANS (114)

Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 20-32 8-11 48, Randle 9-19 4-5 22, Frazier 3-5 0-0 7, Holiday 5-19 8-8 18, Hill 2-7 2-3 7, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 44-96 22-27 114.

Dallas 29 37 22 24—112
New Orleans 26 29 31 28—114

3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-32 (Doncic 7-10, Barea 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Nowitzki 1-3, Kleber 1-4, Harris 0-1, Powell 0-1), New Orleans 4-23 (Jackson 1-2, Frazier 1-3, Clark 1-3, Hill 1-5, Miller 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Davis 0-2, Randle 0-2, Holiday 0-4). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Dallas 39 (Jordan 15), New Orleans 49 (Davis 17). Assists_Dallas 19 (Kleber, Barea, Smith Jr. 4), New Orleans 22 (Holiday 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, New Orleans 28. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Delay of game), Powell, New Orleans coach Pelicans (Delay of game), Hill. A_18,364 (16,867).

