Mavericks-Pelicans, Box

December 5, 2018 10:21 pm
 
DALLAS (106)

Barnes 5-13 3-4 16, Doncic 2-8 3-4 8, Jordan 1-2 0-0 2, Matthews 5-9 3-5 15, Finney-Smith 5-10 0-0 12, Powell 4-7 4-5 12, Kleber 2-12 0-0 5, Brunson 5-9 0-2 11, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Barea 6-10 0-0 14, Broekhoff 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 39-91 14-21 106.

NEW ORLEANS (132)

Hill 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 10-20 5-6 27, Randle 11-16 3-7 27, Frazier 3-5 1-2 8, Holiday 6-11 4-5 17, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 4-6 0-0 12, Diallo 5-6 0-0 10, Okafor 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 7-16 0-0 17, Clark 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 51-92 13-20 132.

Dallas 31 22 27 26—106
New Orleans 32 37 28 35—132

3-Point Goals_Dallas 14-46 (Barnes 3-9, Finney-Smith 2-4, Barea 2-4, Broekhoff 2-5, Matthews 2-6, Brunson 1-3, Doncic 1-4, Kleber 1-8, Harris 0-1, Powell 0-2), New Orleans 17-29 (Miller 4-6, Moore 3-4, Davis 2-2, Randle 2-3, Clark 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Frazier 1-3, Holiday 1-3, Hill 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 45 (Powell 10), New Orleans 46 (Randle 18). Assists_Dallas 26 (Brunson 7), New Orleans 36 (Davis 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, New Orleans 15. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, Randle. A_14,810 (16,867).

