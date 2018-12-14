Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mavericks-Suns, Box

December 14, 2018 1:11 am
 
DALLAS (89)

Matthews 4-11 2-4 11, Barnes 6-15 1-2 15, Jordan 5-5 4-7 14, Doncic 6-12 0-2 13, Smith Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, Finney-Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Kleber 0-2 4-4 4, Nowitzki 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 1-4 4-4 6, Harris 2-6 2-2 6, Brunson 4-10 4-6 13. Totals 31-78 22-33 89.

PHOENIX (99)

Ariza 4-7 2-2 13, Warren 11-17 5-6 30, Ayton 3-13 1-2 7, Melton 0-4 0-0 0, Bridges 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 5-18 1-2 14, Holmes 5-7 1-1 11, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 0-3 0-0 0, Crawford 6-14 5-5 17. Totals 37-92 15-18 99.

Dallas 21 19 27 22—89
Phoenix 25 25 28 21—99

3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-33 (Barnes 2-9, Brunson 1-3, Matthews 1-5, Doncic 1-5, Finney-Smith 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Kleber 0-2, Harris 0-3, Powell 0-3), Phoenix 10-27 (Warren 3-4, Jackson 3-6, Ariza 3-6, Bridges 1-3, Evans 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Melton 0-2, Crawford 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 53 (Jordan 15), Phoenix 40 (Jackson, Ariza 8). Assists_Dallas 14 (Doncic 6), Phoenix 20 (Ariza, Crawford 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Phoenix 27. Technicals_Smith Jr., Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_13,265 (18,422).

