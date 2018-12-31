Mavericks-Thunder, Box

DALLAS (102)

Barnes 8-11 2-2 25, Matthews 2-9 2-2 7, Jordan 1-2 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 3-6 2-4 10, Doncic 4-10 6-6 17, Finney-Smith 3-9 4-5 10, Kleber 0-1 1-2 1, Powell 1-1 1-2 3, Mejri 4-4 0-0 8, Harris 1-4 3-4 5, Barea 1-8 4-6 6, Brunson 1-4 0-0 2, Broekhoff 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 31-74 26-34 102.

OKLAHOMA CITY (122)

George 7-21 6-7 22, Grant 6-11 3-3 16, Adams 5-8 2-8 12, Westbrook 13-24 6-6 32, Ferguson 2-6 1-2 5, Nader 4-6 0-0 10, Noel 5-7 5-6 15, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Schroder 3-14 0-1 6, Diallo 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 46-103 24-35 122.

Dallas 21 22 32 27—102 Oklahoma City 32 28 32 30—122

3-Point Goals_Dallas 14-38 (Barnes 7-9, Doncic 3-6, Smith Jr. 2-3, Broekhoff 1-4, Matthews 1-6, Kleber 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Harris 0-3, Barea 0-5), Oklahoma City 6-24 (Nader 2-3, George 2-6, Patterson 1-3, Grant 1-4, Diallo 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Ferguson 0-2, Schroder 0-4). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Jordan 10), Oklahoma City 46 (Adams 13). Assists_Dallas 21 (Barea 8), Oklahoma City 22 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 29, Oklahoma City 30. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Excess timeout). A_18,203 (18,203).

