Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Thunder, Box

December 31, 2018 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DALLAS (102)

Barnes 8-11 2-2 25, Matthews 2-9 2-2 7, Jordan 1-2 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 3-6 2-4 10, Doncic 4-10 6-6 17, Finney-Smith 3-9 4-5 10, Kleber 0-1 1-2 1, Powell 1-1 1-2 3, Mejri 4-4 0-0 8, Harris 1-4 3-4 5, Barea 1-8 4-6 6, Brunson 1-4 0-0 2, Broekhoff 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 31-74 26-34 102.

OKLAHOMA CITY (122)

George 7-21 6-7 22, Grant 6-11 3-3 16, Adams 5-8 2-8 12, Westbrook 13-24 6-6 32, Ferguson 2-6 1-2 5, Nader 4-6 0-0 10, Noel 5-7 5-6 15, Patterson 1-4 0-0 3, Schroder 3-14 0-1 6, Diallo 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 46-103 24-35 122.

Dallas 21 22 32 27—102
Oklahoma City 32 28 32 30—122

3-Point Goals_Dallas 14-38 (Barnes 7-9, Doncic 3-6, Smith Jr. 2-3, Broekhoff 1-4, Matthews 1-6, Kleber 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Harris 0-3, Barea 0-5), Oklahoma City 6-24 (Nader 2-3, George 2-6, Patterson 1-3, Grant 1-4, Diallo 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, Ferguson 0-2, Schroder 0-4). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Jordan 10), Oklahoma City 46 (Adams 13). Assists_Dallas 21 (Barea 8), Oklahoma City 22 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 29, Oklahoma City 30. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Excess timeout). A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors fight simulated fire aboard USS Porter

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held