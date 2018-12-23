Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Trail Blazers, Box

December 23, 2018 11:45 pm
 
DALLAS (118)

Matthews 2-11 2-2 8, Barnes 11-20 0-1 27, Jordan 6-8 2-3 14, Doncic 7-21 7-9 23, Brunson 5-8 0-2 11, Finney-Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Powell 5-11 4-4 14, Kleber 2-5 0-0 5, Harris 1-6 0-0 2, Barea 2-9 5-7 9. Totals 43-103 20-28 118.

PORTLAND (121)

Harkless 6-9 0-0 13, Aminu 3-8 2-4 9, Nurkic 5-8 0-2 10, Lillard 11-24 9-9 33, McCollum 10-20 1-2 22, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Leonard 6-10 0-0 13, Curry 4-8 0-0 12, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 49-104 12-17 121.

Dallas 27 25 28 27 11—118
Portland 25 37 26 19 14—121

3-Point Goals_Dallas 12-34 (Barnes 5-8, Matthews 2-7, Doncic 2-7, Finney-Smith 1-1, Kleber 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Harris 0-1, Barea 0-1, Powell 0-3), Portland 11-38 (Curry 4-8, Lillard 2-7, Collins 1-2, Harkless 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Aminu 1-5, McCollum 1-8, Stauskas 0-2). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Doncic 11), Portland 53 (Nurkic 12). Assists_Dallas 22 (Barea 8), Portland 29 (Lillard 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Portland 26. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), Harkless. A_19,707 (19,393).

