Mavericks-Warriors, Box

December 22, 2018 11:03 pm
 
DALLAS (116)

Matthews 9-15 0-0 25, Barnes 6-16 5-5 17, Jordan 4-8 4-10 12, Doncic 7-15 2-4 19, Brunson 4-10 0-0 10, Finney-Smith 3-7 4-5 10, Kleber 2-3 1-2 5, Nowitzki 1-4 1-1 3, Barea 4-10 1-1 11, Harris 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-92 18-28 116.

GOLDEN STATE (120)

Durant 9-18 8-8 29, Green 6-11 0-0 14, Looney 3-5 0-0 6, Curry 7-22 2-3 22, Thompson 6-15 2-2 14, McKinnie 0-0 2-2 2, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Jerebko 10-12 1-1 23, Livingston 2-5 0-0 4, Iguodala 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 45-98 15-16 120.

Dallas 31 30 26 29—116
Golden State 28 30 36 26—120

3-Point Goals_Dallas 14-39 (Matthews 7-11, Doncic 3-6, Brunson 2-3, Barea 2-6, Kleber 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Harris 0-2, Barnes 0-7), Golden State 15-43 (Curry 6-17, Durant 3-5, Jerebko 2-4, Green 2-4, Iguodala 2-8, Thompson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 46 (Jordan 23), Golden State 54 (Durant 12). Assists_Dallas 28 (Barea 6), Golden State 34 (Durant 8). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Golden State 23. Technicals_Jordan, Thompson. A_19,596 (19,596).

