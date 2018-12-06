Listen Live Sports

Mayo, Weaver help Eastern Kentucky beat USC Upstate 79-77

December 6, 2018 12:18 am
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Nick Mayo had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Dejuanta Weaver scored 12 points to help Eastern Kentucky hold off South Carolina Upstate 79-77 on Wednesday night.

Weaver hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists. Lachlan Anderson also scored 12 for Eastern Kentucky (5-4).

Tre King made a dunk, Peyton Broughton stole the ensuing inbound pass and his one-handed jam before Jomaru Browns’ layup gave EKU its biggest lead at 53-39 with 13:41 to play. The Spartans (2-7) used a 12-4 run, including seven points by Malik Moore, to pull within two with 2:51 left and Everette Hammond made 1-of-2 free throws to get to 79-77 with 38 seconds to go. After the Colonels missed a jumper and Upstate called a timeout, Kelvin Robinson deflected a pass near the 3-point line which rolled to the opposite baseline before going out of bounds with 0.3 seconds left.

Moore led SC Upstate with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting. The rest of the Spartans shot just 34 percent (17 of 50).

