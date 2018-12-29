Mazzulla’s late tip-in helps George Washington get OT win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Mazzulla followed his own missed layup with a tip-in to give George Washington the lead in the final seconds of overtime and the Colonials held on to beat American 71-67 Saturday afternoon.

Terry Nolan Jr made three free throws in the finals 19 seconds of the extra period to secure the win for the Colonials (4-9). Stacy Beckton Jr. had a layup and split a pair of free throws in the final 13 seconds for George Washington’s final points.

American’s Sa’eed Nelson had a layup to tie at 57-57 with 1:09 remaining in regulation. Neither team scored after that as Nelson missed a 3-pointer as time expired in the second half.

Javier Langarica led George Washington with his first double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with five blocks. Mazzulla finished with a career-best 19 points and Maceo Jack added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Sam Iorio had 20 points for American (6-5) with Mark Gasperini adding 12 points while grabbing 13 rebounds.

