McGlynn, Norton lead Drake to 75-61 win over Milwaukee

December 6, 2018 10:27 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick McGlynn and Nick Norton combined for 29 points to lead Drake to its fifth straight win, a 75-61 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night.

McGlynn had 15 points and Norton drained 4 of 7 from deep to total 14 points. Brady Ellingson added 11 while dishing out five assists and recording three steals. Liam Robbins contributed nine points while grabbing a career-best 12 rebounds for Drake (6-1). The Bulldogs’ only loss was at Colorado.

Drake trailed early, taking its first lead at 15-14 after Ellingson nailed a 3 and Robbins followed with a layup with 8:57 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs finished the half on a 23-8 run to go up 38-22 at the break. Drake continued the push in the second half and led 54-30 after D.J. Wilkins drained a 3 at the 13:00 mark.

The Bulldogs shot 44 percent (25-57) from the floor while limiting Milwaukee to 18-of-53 shooting (34 percent). Drake also nailed 10 of 30 from long range while the Panthers hit just 4 of 23 from distance.

Darius Roy had 19 points to lead Milwaukee (2-7), which lost its third straight game.

