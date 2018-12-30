Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

McLaughlin helps UCSB pull away from San Francisco 73-71

December 30, 2018 12:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin scored six of his 18 points in the final 1:07 to help UC Santa Barbara beat San Francisco 73-71 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer to give the Gauchos a 69-65 lead. Frankie Ferrari’s layup pulled San Francisco to 69-67, and McLaughlin answered with a layup with 31 seconds to go. The Dons missed two field goals but the Gauchos missed two free throws before Ferrari’s layup made it 71-69 with nine seconds remaining.

McLaughlin split a pair of free throws and the Gauchos had a three-point lead with seven seconds left.

UC Santa Barbara (10-3) has won four of its last five games and improved to 6-0 at home. San Francisco (12-2) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Advertisement

Amadou Sow scored 21 points and Devearl Ramsey added 14 for the Gauchos.

Charles Minlend scored 19 points and Ferrari finished with 14 for San Francisco.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union