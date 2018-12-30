McLaughlin helps UCSB pull away from San Francisco 73-71

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin scored six of his 18 points in the final 1:07 to help UC Santa Barbara beat San Francisco 73-71 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer to give the Gauchos a 69-65 lead. Frankie Ferrari’s layup pulled San Francisco to 69-67, and McLaughlin answered with a layup with 31 seconds to go. The Dons missed two field goals but the Gauchos missed two free throws before Ferrari’s layup made it 71-69 with nine seconds remaining.

McLaughlin split a pair of free throws and the Gauchos had a three-point lead with seven seconds left.

UC Santa Barbara (10-3) has won four of its last five games and improved to 6-0 at home. San Francisco (12-2) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Amadou Sow scored 21 points and Devearl Ramsey added 14 for the Gauchos.

Charles Minlend scored 19 points and Ferrari finished with 14 for San Francisco.

