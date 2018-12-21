Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
McSwiggin leads Portland over Florida A&M 54-39

December 21, 2018 10:09 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Josh McSwiggan scored 16 points with four 3-pointers on Friday night and Portland led by double digits for the final 16 minutes in a 54-39 win over Florida A&M.

The Pilots (7-7) took control with 11 straight points to close the first half with a 29-18 lead. After the Rattlers (3-11) cut the deficit to eight early in second half, McSwiggin’s 3-pointer made it 35-24, sparking a 10-0 run. Portland led by double digits the rest of the way.

Marcus Shaver Jr. was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and added 13 points for the Pilots. JoJo Walker scored 12 points and Franklin Porter grabbed 11 rebounds for Portland, which was 10 of 25 from 3-point range.

Nasir Core and M.J. Randolph had 10 points each for the Rattlers, who lost their fourth in a row and 11th of the last 12.

