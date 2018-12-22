Listen Live Sports

Memphis’ Tony Pollard ties career kick return TD record

December 22, 2018 2:43 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Memphis Tigers’ Tony Pollard has tied the NCAA record with his seventh career kickoff return for a touchdown.

The junior scored on a 97-yard run-back in the second quarter against Wake Forest on Saturday in the Birmingham Bowl. That matched the career mark shared by Clemson’s C.J. Spiller, Houston’s Tyron Carrier and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny.

Pollard made a quick cut, stiff-armed a defender and raced down the left sideline. Memphis fans responded with chants of “Tony!” at Legion Field.

It was Pollard’s first kick return for a score this season, with teams kicking to him only 21 times before the bowl game. He returned four the distance in 2017 and did it twice as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

