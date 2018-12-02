Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Memphis, Wake Forest to meet in Birmingham Bowl matchup

December 2, 2018 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Memphis (8-5, AAC) vs Wake Forest (6-6, ACC), Dec. 22, 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: RB Darrell Henderson, 1,909 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns; 210 yards, 3 TDs in AAC title game.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wake Forest: WR Greg Dortch, All-ACC as all-purpose back/return specialist; 89 catches, 1,078 yards, eight touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Memphis: Coming off 56-41 loss to No. 7 UCF in AAC title game. Had led 38-21 at halftime.

Wake Forest: Ended regular season with a 59-7 win over Duke. Dortch won the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award after returning from an abdominal injury that ended his 2017 season.

LAST TIME

Memphis 42, Wake Forest 10. (Oct. 14, 1967)

BOWL HISTORY

Memphis: Is 4-6 in bowl games, including three straight losses. Fell 31-10 to Auburn in 2015 Birmingham Bowl.

Wake Forest: 13th bowl game. Has won two straight in postseason.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize