Memphis won’t have All-America RB Henderson for bowl game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis will be playing the Birmingham Bowl without All-America running back Darrell Henderson.

Henderson tweeted Wednesday that he’s bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, but his post didn’t indicate whether he’d play in the Dec. 22 bowl game against Wake Forest (6-6). Memphis coach Mike Norvell has since clarified that the Tigers (8-5) won’t have Henderson for the bowl game.

Henderson has 2,328 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns lead all Football Bowl Subdivision players in both categories. Henderson and Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary are tied for the FBS lead in touchdown runs with 22.

The junior from Batesville, Mississippi, has rushed for 1,909 yards to rank second nationally, behind Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. Henderson, who averages 8.9 yards per carry, was an Associated Press All-America first-team selection.

