Miami (Ohio) downs Wright State 65-62 with buzzer-beater

December 5, 2018 9:54 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bam Bowman scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Isaiah Coleman-Lands hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Miami (Ohio) beat Wright State 65-62 on Wednesday night.

Coleman-Lands sank a contested 3 from the wing in between two defenders and was carried around the court by his jubilant teammates.

Dalonte Brown and Abdoulaye Harouna scored nine points apiece for the Redhawks (4-4), who shot 44 percent and made 11 of 23 3-pointers, led by Bowman’s three.

Trailing 30-21 at halftime after shooting 28 percent, the Raiders closed to 41-40 after a 13-3 run capped by Malachi Smith’s layup, then led 44-43 on Alan Vest’s free throw. It was back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than four points until Wright State’s Billy Wampler hit a 3 to tie it a 62 with six seconds left.

Wampler and Skyelar Potter scored 17 apiece for the Raiders (4-5), who finished shooting 42 percent.

