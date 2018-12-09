Michigan State women beat No. 3 Oregon 88-82

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jenna Allen scored 27 points — including a big 3-pointer the final minute — and Michigan State handed No. 3 Oregon its first loss of the season, 88-82 on Sunday.

Up by three late in the fourth quarter, the Spartans (8-1) ran the shot clock down and got the ball to Allen, who sank a 3-pointer with 34.7 seconds left, then ran down the court with her arms outstretched, holding three fingers out with each hand.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points for Oregon, and Erin Boley added 24, but the Ducks (7-1) didn’t start defending well until the final quarter, and Michigan State made enough shots late to pull out the win.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 80, NO. 19 KENTUCKY 75

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 32 points and made the first of several critical free throws down the stretch for Louisville.

The Cardinals (10-0) appeared to have the game in control with an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter and a 67-52 lead entering the fourth. But Kentucky (9-1) rallied to within four twice in the final 30 seconds as Louisville missed a series of free throws.

Rhyne Howard had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky.

NO. 8 OREGON STATE 82, SANTA CLARA 31

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Destiny Slocum had 12 points with four 3-pointers and added 10 assists and Oregon State overpowered Santa Clara.

Kat Tudor had 14 points, also making four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, and Madison Washington had a career-high 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Beavers (7-1).

Ashlyn Herlihy scored 10 points, and Tia Hay had seven for the Broncos (5-3).

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 88, NO. 12 TEXAS 82.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Meme Jackson scored a career-best 33 points, Evina Westbrook had 23 and Tennessee beat Texas.

Jackson made two free throws with 21.6 seconds left to give Tennessee (8-0) a five-point lead.

Audrey Warren had a season-best 21 points for Texas (7-2), and Danni Williams scored all 14 of her points in the second half.

NO. 14 MINNESOTA 77, BOSTON COLLEGE 69

CHESNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Destiny Pitts scored a career-high 35 points and Minnesota used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat Boston College.

Minnesota (9-0) is off to its best start since the ’03-04 team went 15-0 and the ’02-03 team went 12-0, both when first-year coach Lindsay Whalen was a player.

Taylor Ortlepp hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for BC (8-2).

NO. 17 ARIZONA STATE 70, COLORADO STATE 39

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Courtney Ekmark scored 21 points, Reili Richardson grabbed 11 rebounds and Arizona State beat Colorado State.

Ekmark scored nine of the Sun Devils’ first 14 points — all on 3-pointers — en route to a 14-5 lead. Arizona State (7-2) led 24-12 at the end of the first quarter then proceeded to hold the Rams to single-digit scoring over the next two quarters.

Lena Svanholm and Mollie Mounsey each scored 11 points for Colorado State (4-4).

NO. 18 MARQUETTE 76, NORTHWESTERN 57

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Allazia Blockton scored 21 points and became Marquette’s career scoring leader.

Blockton’s layup at 4:18 of the fourth quarter gave her 1,942 points. After passing Krystal Ellis (2009), she added four more points.

Natisha Hiedeman added 17 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for Marquette (7-2). Lindsey Pulliam had 15 points for Northwestern (6-3).

NO. 20 DEPAUL 87, OKLAHOMA 76

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Mart’e Grays scored a career-high 26 points for DePaul.

Ashton Millender added 19 points for the Blue Demons (7-3). Shaina Pellington and Taylor Robertson had 19 points apiece for the Sooners (3-6) and Madi Williams added 18.

NO. 25 MIAMI 78, NEW ORLEANS 38

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Beatrice Mompremier had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Sarah Mortensen hit five 3-pointers for 15 points for Miami.

Emese Hof added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes (8-2). No player reached double figures for the Privateers (3-4).

