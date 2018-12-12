Listen Live Sports

Michigan township examining what went wrong with Nassar case

December 12, 2018 1:33 pm
 
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in a Michigan community have hired someone to examine a 2004 investigation that failed to spur charges against now-imprisoned gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that retired East Lansing police officer Ken Ouellette will conduct the 60-day investigation into the handling a complaint made by Brianne Randall-Gay. She was 17 when she told Meridian Township police Nassar had molested her during an appointment. Police dropped the case after Nassar insisted his actions were part of a legitimate procedure.

Nassar worked for Michigan State University and the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team . Hundreds of women and girls say Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

Township officials have apologized and said police were deceived. Randall-Gay has been helping the township develop a sexual assault prevention program.

