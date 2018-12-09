Cutrone misses easy chance as Milan held by Torino

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s problems in front of goal show no signs of abating and it has been forced to admit defeat in its attempts to bring back Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Milan was held at home to a 0-0 draw by Torino in Serie A on Sunday. The Rossoneri have scored just three goals in their past four league matches, and only three of the other sides in the top 10 in Serie A have scored fewer than Milan’s tally of 24 in 15 rounds.

Milan had been trying to bring back the 37-year-old Ibrahimovic on loan from the Los Angeles Galaxy. The former Sweden international scored more than 50 goals for Milan in his two seasons at the club, 2010-12.

“He gave his word to Galaxy that he would stay if they satisfied his conditions and they did so,” sporting director Leonardo said. “It would have been a really lovely story because it would have given a significant weight to the team.

“We can’t deny that both parties thought of it but it will not be possible.”

Patrick Cutrone should have snatched the win for Milan with four minutes remaining on Sunday but he fired wide of the right post when one-on-one with Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The 20-year-old Cutrone put his head in his hands in dismay, while other Milan players were also visibly shocked at the miss.

Milan’s teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a stunning save in the fifth minute to keep out Iago Falque’s header from close range.

“I’ve had a really difficult year but I’m much more calm now,” said Donnraumma, who has faced criticism recently following several poor performances.

Milan remained fourth, three points behind Inter Milan, which lost at league leader Juventus on Friday. Milan is a point ahead of Lazio, which drew 2-2 at home to Sampdoria on Saturday.

Torino also remained in the fight for the final Champions League place, and is four points behind Milan.

DEBUT GOAL

In a weekend of late comebacks, Fiorentina winger Kevin Mirallas scored his debut Serie A goal in the 96th minute to help his side rescue a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo.

All goals came after the hour mark, with Alfred Duncan and former Fiorentina forward Khouma Babacar giving Sassuolo a 2-0 lead.

Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for the visitors but Stefano Sensi restored Sassuolo’s two-goal advantage 10 minutes from time with a long-range shot.

Sassuolo substitute Filip Djuricic and Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic were both sent off for two yellow cards, with Marco Benassi making the most of Fiorentina’s brief spell of numerical superiority.

Cagliara and Sampdoria had scored stoppage-time equalizers in their games on Saturday and Fiorentina followed suit, with Mirallas running onto German Pezzella’s throughball and firing into the far bottom corner.

It was the Belgium international’s first goal for Fiorentina since signing on loan from Everton in August.

NIGHTMARE START

Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli had a nightmare start to his first match in charge of Genoa.

It got better for Prandelli as his team recovered from going a man and a goal down to draw 1-1 against Spal.

Genoa hired Prandelli and fired Ivan Juric on Friday, the day after the team was knocked out of the Italian Cup by third-division club Virtus Entella.

Genoa captain Domenico Criscito was shown a straight red card in the 11th minute for his very high tackle on Pasquale Schiattarella.

Andrea Petagna immediately made the most of the numerical advantage but Krzysztof Piatek leveled from the spot after Mohamed Fares’ foul on Cristian Romero.

It was the Poland forward’s 11th Serie A goal of the season, moving him one clear of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ciro Immobile at the top of the goalscoring charts.

OTHER MATCHES

Duvan Zapata scored a hat trick as Atalanta won 3-1 at Udinese.

Udinese remained two points off the relegation zone as 18th-placed Bologna lost 2-1 at Empoli, which is only five points above the bottom three itself.

Chievo Verona remained last in the standings but managed a 1-1 draw at Parma despite playing almost 20 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Fabio Depaoli was shown a second yellow card.

