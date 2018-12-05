Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Missouri St. scraps past W. Kentucky 84-78, ends 5-game skid

December 5, 2018 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tulio Da Silva scored 18 points, Keandre Cook and Ryan Kreklow 15 each as Missouri State battled past Western Kentucky 84-78 Wednesday night, ending a five-game losing streak.

Jarred Dixon scored six of his 11 points with clutch 3-pointers in the final three minutes of a game that saw 11 lead changes. Dixon buried a 3 from the corner that gave Missouri State (4-5) a nine-point lead with 2:59 remaining but WKU’s Taveion Hollingsworth scored his fourth trey of the game bringing the Hilltoppers to within six again.

Kreklow hit a 3 that put Missouri State ahead 77-68 with 1:19 to go, but the Hilltoppers reeled off six straight and came as close as 77-74. Dixon drained his clutch 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 48.7 seconds on the clock, boosting the Bears’ lead to 80-74. Missouri State made 4 of 5 from the free throw line to close it out.

Hollingsworth led Western Kentucky (4-4) with 24 points.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus