Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mitchell, Phillips lead Georgia State victory

December 29, 2018 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Devin Mitchell scored 21 points, all from 3-point distance, Nelson Phillips added 20 points and Georgia State routed NAIA Middle Georgia State 117-69 on Saturday.

Georgia State, the defending Sun Belt Conference champion, improved to 9-4. The Panthers have victories over Georgia and Alabama.

Malik Benlevi and Damon Wilson scored 16 points each, D’Marcus Simonds had 13 and Jeff Thomas added 11 for Georgia State. Wilson and Phillips combined to make 14-of-17 shots.

The Panthers scored 69 points in the second half after leading 48-37 at halftime. Mitchell made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half after going 1 for 6 in the first half. Georgia State shot 64 percent from the field in the second half, 57 percent for the game.

Advertisement

Tyrone Young had 11 points and six rebounds for the Knights.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union