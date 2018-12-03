Mitchell scores 18 as Texas A&M beats Northwestern St. 80-59

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wendell Mitchell scored a season-high 18 points and Texas A&M brushed aside Northwestern State 80-59 on Monday night.

Christian Mekowulu added 14 for the Aggies, including making 8-of-10 free throws.

The Aggies dominated the Demons in blocks (12-2), steals (10-2), second-chance points (15-6), points off turnovers (18-10) and bench points (30-11).

Ishmael Lane led NSU with 16 points.

The Aggies (3-4) sprang to a 38-24 halftime lead courtesy of T.J. Starks, Brandon Mahan and Mekowulu each scoring eight points in a balanced offensive attack. Texas A&M forced 15 NSU turnovers and blocked six Demons shots in the first half. Northwestern State committed only three turnovers after halftime but trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

NSU (2-7) has lost three consecutive games by an average of 26 points. The Demons lost 77-47 at UTEP on Saturday night.

BIG PICTURE

A&M: The Aggies continue playing without senior leader Admon Gilder, out indefinitely with undisclosed “health issues,” according to A&M. A&M coach Billy Kennedy has denied any reports claiming Gilder is out for the season, instead saying that is to be determined.

Gilder has not played this season after missing practices leading up to the game with what A&M described as knee and hamstring issues, and the Aggies continue to adjust without him.

NSU: The program pulls no punches in its pregame notes, describing the Demons’ performance of late as a “slump,” ”anemic” and sounding “alarm bells,” among other colorful depictions. If it’s a motivational ploy it didn’t work, considering the anemic Demons trailed by 14 at halftime and never made it interesting in the second half.

UP NEXT

A&M plays host to Boston College on Saturday in trying to win three straight for the first time this season.

NSU has a short break before playing at No. 13 Texas Tech on Dec. 12.

