Molinari voted as European Tour’s player of 2018

December 10, 2018 1:38 pm
 
VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Francesco Molinari has been voted as the European Tour golfer of the year for 2018, capping a year in which he won his first major title and produced a historic performance at the Ryder Cup.

Molinari became the first Italian to win the British Open after his triumph at Carnoustie, and finished the season as the Race to Dubai champion for the first time.

At the Ryder Cup outside Paris, he became the first European to win all five points from his five matches against the United States.

A panel comprising of members of the golfing media voted for the 36-year-old Molinari.

Molinari says “so many great names have earned this honor and I feel very proud to join them. It is an award that means a lot to me and is a nice way to end a very special year.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports  

