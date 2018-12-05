Listen Live Sports

Molson holds the line as Canisius beats Robert Morris, 68-62

December 5, 2018 10:28 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Takal Molson hit three free throws in the final half-minute to preserve a 68-62 Canisius win over Robert Morris on Wednesday night.

The Griffs played their first home game in 18 days and five straight road games.

Matty McConnell scored at the basket with 1:14 left to pull the Colonials within five, 62-57, but neither team managed a field goal after that.

Molson, who came in averaging 16.7 points per game, finished with 14 points, converting 5 of 7 from the line, and now has scored in double figures 11 straight games for Canisius (2-6). Scott Hitchon added 13 points and Isaiah Reese contributed 10 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished seven assists.

Josh Williams scored 17 points for Robert Morris (4-5), which now has lost five of six road games to start the season. Charles Bain added 12 points.

