Monaco-Nice match postponed amid mass French protests

December 6, 2018 7:14 am
 
PARIS (AP) — A French league soccer match between Monaco and Nice has been postponed amid security concerns about anti-government protests across the country.

It’s the third match postponed amid fears of protest violence. The others are Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and Toulouse against Lyon.

The Monaco-Nice match had been scheduled for Friday. The league says it was postponed at the request of the Monaco palace and authorities in the French region that surrounds the tiny principality. It says the matches will be rescheduled.

France’s government is deploying extra security around the country amid threats of new protests on Saturday. Recent demonstrations against fuel tax rises and other grievances have resulted in rioting, looting and hundreds of injuries.

