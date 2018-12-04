Monday Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

Team President Sam Kennedy says the ballclub is working out a date with the White House.

The traditional champions’ visit to Washington has become more politicized, with some teams declining invitations from President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Kennedy says it’s up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Jean Segura from the Seattle Mariners for veteran slugger Carlos Santana and infielder J.P. Crawford.

The Phillies also get left-hander James Pazos and righty Juan Nicasio in the deal announced Monday by both teams.

It’s the second major deal of the day for the Mariners. They also sent second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets for five players, including two top prospects and outfielder Jay Bruce.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have acquired longtime star second baseman Robinson Cano and major league saves leader Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in a seven-player trade.

The Mets also are getting $20 million from the rebuilding Mariners in the deal announced Monday.

Seattle received outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: former first-round draft picks Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic, plus right-hander Gerson Bautista.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a four-year contract extension Monday that would keep him as manager through 2022.

The 46-year-old skipper led the team to consecutive World Series appearances for the first time since 1977-78. The Dodgers lost in five games to Boston in October, and lost in seven games to Houston in 2017.

In three seasons, Roberts is 287-200 overall. The team has won three straight National League West titles under him and two straight NL pennants. Roberts was the 2016 NL manager of the year.

NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg in the second quarter of Monday night’s 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington coach Jay Gruden said.

Gruden said McCoy will miss the rest of the season.

The Washington Redskins (6-6) know a thing or two about serious injuries to quarterbacks — McCoy got his chance because Alex Smith suffered a broken right leg just weeks ago that has threatened his career.

McCoy’s injury occurred on the nasty slide and he was replaced by Mark Sanchez, who was tasked with keeping the Redskins afloat in the NFC playoff picture.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on NFL waivers Monday, three days after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The star running back was cut Friday after TMZ released a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman during a February incident at a Cleveland hotel.

Police did not charge Hunt with a crime, but the Chiefs released him for being untruthful with them about what happened.

Hunt currently is on the commissioner’s exempt list and cannot play even if another team signs him. The NFL says it is continuing its investigation.

NBA

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have fired coach Fred Hoiberg with the team stuck near the bottom of the standings.

The Bulls promoted associated head coach Jim Boylen to take over.

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson said the move was difficult but was necessary with the Bulls mired at 5-19, with only two teams with worse records.

Hoiberg was named Chicago’s head coach in June 2015 after spending five seasons as head coach at Iowa State. He finishes his tenure in Chicago with a record of 115-155 (.426) and a single playoff appearance, when the Bulls were ousted in the first round by Boston in 2017.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins are the Heisman Trophy finalists, ensuring a quarterback will win the award for the 16th time in the last 19 years.

Tagovailoa has been the favorite for most of the season, but Murray and Haskins both finished strong. Unlike most seasons, there should be some real drama Saturday night when the Heisman is awarded in New York City.

Tagovailoa and Murray will also face off in the College Football Playoff.

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts has hired Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell as its new head coach.

UMass announced the hiring Monday. The 34-year-old Bell has been a fast riser in college coaching, going from a graduate assistant at Southern Mississippi to offensive coordinator at two Power Five schools before the age of 35. Before joining Willie Taggart’s staff at Florida State, he spent two years as offensive coordinator at Maryland. He also was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State for two seasons.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty coach Turner Gill is retiring.

Gill and the school made the announcement Monday. Liberty finished 6-6 this season.

The 56-year-old Gill just completed his seventh season at Liberty. His teams went 47-35 during his tenure and made the transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Before the transition, he guided the Flames to four Big South championships and their first FCS playoff appearance in 2014.

HOCKEY

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Chuck Fletcher as their general manager in hopes that he can resuscitate one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The Flyers announced the move Monday. The 51-year-old Fletcher will replace the fired Ron Hextall. He had been working as a senior adviser to the New Jersey Devils after spending the last nine seasons as GM of the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild had only two playoff series victories under Fletcher and did not renew his contract in April.

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit forward Tyler Bertuzzi was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Monday for his hit on Colorado’s Matt Calvert during the weekend.

Bertuzzi was sanctioned for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit with 7:15 left in the third period of the Avalanche’s 2-0 win Sunday. No penalty was called on the play during the game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins sent Daniel Sprong to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for defenseman Marcus Pettersson.

Pittsburgh selected Sprong in the second round of the 2015 draft, but the 21-year-old struggled to find a secure spot in Pittsburgh’s forward group. He thrived at the American Hockey League level, scoring 32 goals in 2017-18 for Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but had trouble duplicating that success in the NHL.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for forward Michael Carcone.

Leivo had six points (four goals, two assists) in 27 games for the Maple Leafs this season. Carcone has 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games with AHL Utica this season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after beating Notre Dame on Sunday.

The Huskies are a unanimous choice as the top team by the 31-member national media panel after an 18-point win over the former No. 1 squad.

The Irish dropped to second and were followed by Oregon, Baylor and Louisville.

OLYMPICS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Durden of California and Greg Meehan of Stanford will oversee the U.S. Olympic swimming team in 2020, with both serving as head coaches for the first time.

USA Swimming announced Monday that Durden will be in charge of the men’s team and Meehan will coach the women’s.

Durden was an assistant with the men’s Olympic team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. At Cal, he works with Olympic champion backstroker Ryan Murphy and veteran sprinter Nathan Adrian.

Meehan was also an assistant on the Olympic staff in Rio. He is Katie Ledecky’s personal coach, and has coached Olympic champion sprinter Simone Manuel.

SOCCER

PARIS (AP) — Luka Modric ended the long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday, while another first saw Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg win the inaugural women’s trophy.

Messi and Ronaldo had won every Ballon d’Or since 2008, and usually fought only each other for the greatest recognition among soccer’s elite. Women’s fight for recognition on the biggest stage took a big step with Hegerberg’s award.

Modric won the Champions League with Real Madrid and then guided Croatia to the World Cup final in July. The midfielder was voted player of the tournament.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Josep Lluis Nunez, the Barcelona president who oversaw the club’s transformation into a soccer powerhouse, has died. He was 87.

Barcelona says Nunez died on Monday. The club did not mention the cause of death.

Nunez was in charge when Barcelona signed greats including Diego Maradona and founded the renowned “La Masia” youth academy to produce more stars.

His tenure from 1978-2000 remains the longest and most successful presidency in the history of the club founded in 1899.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.