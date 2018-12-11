Monday’s College Basketball

EAST

Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73

Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50

Maine 98, Maine-Machias 43

SOUTH

Campbellsville 111, Simmons 48

Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64

Union (Ky.) 82, Indiana-East 81

MIDWEST

Carleton 79, Wis.-Eau Claire 74

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 84, Champion Christian 51

FAR WEST

Pacific 74, Long Beach St. 68

S. Oregon 92, Simpson (Cal.) 56

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

