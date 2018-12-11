Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73
Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50
Maine 98, Maine-Machias 43
SOUTH
Campbellsville 111, Simmons 48
Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64
Union (Ky.) 82, Indiana-East 81
MIDWEST
Carleton 79, Wis.-Eau Claire 74
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 84, Champion Christian 51
FAR WEST
Pacific 74, Long Beach St. 68
S. Oregon 92, Simpson (Cal.) 56
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 66
