The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s College Basketball

December 11, 2018 12:45 am
 
EAST

Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73

Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50

Maine 98, Maine-Machias 43

SOUTH

Campbellsville 111, Simmons 48

Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64

Union (Ky.) 82, Indiana-East 81

MIDWEST

Carleton 79, Wis.-Eau Claire 74

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 84, Champion Christian 51

FAR WEST

Pacific 74, Long Beach St. 68

S. Oregon 92, Simpson (Cal.) 56

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Cal St.-Fullerton 66

