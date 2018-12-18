Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Cornell 70, Longwood 64
Scranton 106, Manhattanville 75
SOUTH
Augusta 81, Young Harris 70
Barton 104, Coker 69
Bethel (Tenn.) 71, Lindsey Wilson 62
Blackburn 87, Rhodes 78
Cal Baptist 73, SE Louisiana 52
Davis & Elkins 80, Glenville St. 75
Defiance 73, Spalding 72
Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68
Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69
High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT
Kentucky Christian 123, Cincinnati Christian 116
Kentucky St. 91, Clark Atlanta 88
Lee 70, West Florida 67
Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48
Morgan St. 85, Wilmington (Del.) 78
SC-Aiken 99, Clayton St. 76
Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61
Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70
Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65
Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63
MIDWEST
Ball St. 77, Valparaiso 61
Drake 79, SIU-Edwardsville 66
Ferris St. 116, Olivet 83
Mount Mercy 82, Waldorf 76
N. Illinois 91, W. Illinois 76
North Central (Ill.) 77, Albion 58
Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46
Northwood (Mich.) 87, Madonna 82
UIC 63, Incarnate Word 57
SOUTHWEST
UTSA 101, Bethany (Kan.) 77
FAR WEST
Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53
New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62
Oregon St. 82, Pepperdine 67
Seattle 67, Portland 56
Utah 93, Florida A&M 64
Washington St. 94, Rider 80
