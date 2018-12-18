Monday’s College Basketball

EAST

Cornell 70, Longwood 64

Scranton 106, Manhattanville 75

SOUTH

Augusta 81, Young Harris 70

Barton 104, Coker 69

Bethel (Tenn.) 71, Lindsey Wilson 62

Blackburn 87, Rhodes 78

Cal Baptist 73, SE Louisiana 52

Davis & Elkins 80, Glenville St. 75

Defiance 73, Spalding 72

Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT

Kentucky Christian 123, Cincinnati Christian 116

Kentucky St. 91, Clark Atlanta 88

Lee 70, West Florida 67

Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48

Morgan St. 85, Wilmington (Del.) 78

SC-Aiken 99, Clayton St. 76

Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61

Tulane 77, Texas Southern 70

Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

MIDWEST

Ball St. 77, Valparaiso 61

Drake 79, SIU-Edwardsville 66

Ferris St. 116, Olivet 83

Mount Mercy 82, Waldorf 76

N. Illinois 91, W. Illinois 76

North Central (Ill.) 77, Albion 58

Northwestern 88, Chicago St. 46

Northwood (Mich.) 87, Madonna 82

UIC 63, Incarnate Word 57

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 101, Bethany (Kan.) 77

FAR WEST

Montana 60, N. Dakota St. 53

New Mexico St. 74, N. Colorado 62

Oregon St. 82, Pepperdine 67

Seattle 67, Portland 56

Utah 93, Florida A&M 64

Washington St. 94, Rider 80

