Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Albany (NY) 79, Niagara 74
Creighton 79, Providence 68
Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Penn 74, OT
NJIT 78, Duquesne 67
UMBC 98, Centenary (NJ) 48
SOUTH
Catawba 75, St. Augustine’s 53
Lee 61, Trevecca Nazarene 44
Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Chestnut Hill 62
South Carolina 97, North Greenville 46
Thomas More 100, Manchester 60
Union (Ky.) 117, Kentucky Christian 96
Vanderbilt 90, UNC Asheville 59
Virginia 100, Marshall 64
Virginia St. 95, Barton 78
MIDWEST
Columbia (Mo.) 100, Central Christian (Mo.) 68
Kent St. 71, Oberlin 48
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 84, Texas Lutheran 54
FAR WEST
E. Washington 65, Idaho St. 55
Gonzaga 89, CS Bakersfield 54
Montana 89, S. Utah 76
N. Arizona 74, Montana St. 68
N. Colorado 73, Portland St. 60
Pepperdine 100, Alabama A&M 64
Weber St. 93, Idaho 87
