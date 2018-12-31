Listen Live Sports

Monday’s College Basketball

December 31, 2018 11:15 pm
 
EAST

Albany (NY) 79, Niagara 74

Creighton 79, Providence 68

Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Penn 74, OT

NJIT 78, Duquesne 67

UMBC 98, Centenary (NJ) 48

SOUTH

Catawba 75, St. Augustine’s 53

Lee 61, Trevecca Nazarene 44

Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Chestnut Hill 62

South Carolina 97, North Greenville 46

Thomas More 100, Manchester 60

Union (Ky.) 117, Kentucky Christian 96

Vanderbilt 90, UNC Asheville 59

Virginia 100, Marshall 64

Virginia St. 95, Barton 78

MIDWEST

Columbia (Mo.) 100, Central Christian (Mo.) 68

Kent St. 71, Oberlin 48

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 84, Texas Lutheran 54

FAR WEST

E. Washington 65, Idaho St. 55

Gonzaga 89, CS Bakersfield 54

Montana 89, S. Utah 76

N. Arizona 74, Montana St. 68

N. Colorado 73, Portland St. 60

Pepperdine 100, Alabama A&M 64

Weber St. 93, Idaho 87

