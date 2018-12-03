Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 76, Covington 30

Arcadia 32, Salisbury, Md. 30

Auburn 43, Chilhowie 41

Battlefield 52, Forest Park 24

Brookville 34, E.C. Glass 21

C.D. Hylton 46, Osbourn 38

Cave Spring 60, Glenvar 37

Central Wise 47, Twin Springs 10

Clarke County 72, Luray 54

Colonial Heights 41, George Wythe-Richmond 39

Eastern Mennonite 47, Shenandoah Valley Academy 17

Eastern View 59, Liberty-Bealeton 26

Faith Christian-Roanoke 56, Holy Cross Regional 35

Fauquier 33, Manassas Park 20

Fort Chiswell 49, Radford 36

Franklin 69, Windsor 57

Freedom (South Riding) 77, Millbrook 47

Galax 57, Eastern Montgomery 12

Giles 48, Graham 36

Greensville County 55, Appomattox Regional 33

Holton Arms, Md. 48, Potomac School 37

Honaker 67, Bland County 42

Jefferson Forest 28, Liberty Christian 22

Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 53, Roanoke Catholic 27

Kettle Run 44, Warren County 31

Lake Braddock 44, West Potomac 35

Liberty-Bedford 47, Heritage-Lynchburg 42

Manchester 52, Dinwiddie 41

Massaponax 81, James Monroe 34

Mount Vernon 38, Eastern, D.C. 29

Nelson County 39, Rockbridge County 32

Northside 47, Blacksburg 31

Parry McCluer 73, Highland-Monterey 11

Patrick County 77, Chatham 50

Patriot 60, Freedom (Woodbridge) 43

Powhatan 64, Goochland 45

Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50

Shenandoah Valley Christian 51, Virginia Academy 46

Skyline 51, Woodstock Central 37

South Lakes 62, Hayfield 47

Spotswood 64, Albemarle 38

St. Michael 26, Wakefield Country Day 23

Stafford 52, Loudoun County 50

Sussex Central 46, Southampton 40

Thomas Dale 49, Mills Godwin 42

Turner Ashby 61, Stuart Hall 49

Va. Episcopal 54, North Cross 17

Veritas Christian Academy 59, Fuqua School 10

West Point 53, Rappahannock 48

West Springfield 57, Stone Bridge 24

Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56

York 38, Hampton Roads 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 62, Covington 50

Arcadia 52, Salisbury, Md. 49, OT

Auburn 66, Floyd County 58

Cave Spring 57, Glenvar 45

Central Wise 84, Twin Springs 39

Churchland 73, Warhill 32

Clarke County 68, Luray 65

E.C. Glass 53, Brookville 34

Eastern Mennonite 97, Shenandoah Valley Academy 40

Faith Christian-Roanoke 68, Parkway Christian 55

Franklin 64, Windsor 21

Greensville County 71, Appomattox Regional 37

Halifax County 64, Dan River 61

Hanover 84, Powhatan 72

Hayfield 67, South Lakes 59

Henrico 58, TJ-Richmond 52

James Monroe 65, Massaponax 60

Jamestown 89, Warwick 82

Kettle Run 60, Warren County 42

Liberty Christian 49, Jefferson Forest 43

Liberty-Bealeton 68, Mountain View 52

Manassas Park 33, Fauquier 20

Mills Godwin 53, Thomas Dale 51

Monacan 65, Cosby 50

Nelson County 56, Rappahannock County 42

Norfolk Christian 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 62

Norfolk Collegiate 111, TEACH Homeschool 59

Park View-Sterling 58, James Wood 53

Patrick County 68, Chatham 53

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Albemarle 41

Patriot 75, Freedom (Woodbridge) 40

Peninsula Catholic 67, Summit Christian Academy 31

Rappahannock 68, West Point 33

Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50

Rustburg 57, Amherst County 40

Stafford 70, Caroline 68

Staunton River 58, Christiansburg 48

Surry County 57, Park View-South Hill 54

Tunstall 50, Gretna 46

Veritas Christian Academy 60, Fuqua School 59

Virginia Academy 76, Shenandoah Valley Christian 40

Wakefield Country Day 52, St. Michael 48

West Potomac 94, Lake Braddock 84

William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 57

Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56

Woodstock Central 73, Skyline 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Dec 4th.

