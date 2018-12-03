Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 76, Covington 30
Arcadia 32, Salisbury, Md. 30
Auburn 43, Chilhowie 41
Battlefield 52, Forest Park 24
Brookville 34, E.C. Glass 21
C.D. Hylton 46, Osbourn 38
Cave Spring 60, Glenvar 37
Central Wise 47, Twin Springs 10
Clarke County 72, Luray 54
Colonial Heights 41, George Wythe-Richmond 39
Eastern Mennonite 47, Shenandoah Valley Academy 17
Eastern View 59, Liberty-Bealeton 26
Faith Christian-Roanoke 56, Holy Cross Regional 35
Fauquier 33, Manassas Park 20
Fort Chiswell 49, Radford 36
Franklin 69, Windsor 57
Freedom (South Riding) 77, Millbrook 47
Galax 57, Eastern Montgomery 12
Giles 48, Graham 36
Greensville County 55, Appomattox Regional 33
Holton Arms, Md. 48, Potomac School 37
Honaker 67, Bland County 42
Jefferson Forest 28, Liberty Christian 22
Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 53, Roanoke Catholic 27
Kettle Run 44, Warren County 31
Lake Braddock 44, West Potomac 35
Liberty-Bedford 47, Heritage-Lynchburg 42
Manchester 52, Dinwiddie 41
Massaponax 81, James Monroe 34
Mount Vernon 38, Eastern, D.C. 29
Nelson County 39, Rockbridge County 32
Northside 47, Blacksburg 31
Parry McCluer 73, Highland-Monterey 11
Patrick County 77, Chatham 50
Patriot 60, Freedom (Woodbridge) 43
Powhatan 64, Goochland 45
Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50
Shenandoah Valley Christian 51, Virginia Academy 46
Skyline 51, Woodstock Central 37
South Lakes 62, Hayfield 47
Spotswood 64, Albemarle 38
St. Michael 26, Wakefield Country Day 23
Stafford 52, Loudoun County 50
Sussex Central 46, Southampton 40
Thomas Dale 49, Mills Godwin 42
Turner Ashby 61, Stuart Hall 49
Va. Episcopal 54, North Cross 17
Veritas Christian Academy 59, Fuqua School 10
West Point 53, Rappahannock 48
West Springfield 57, Stone Bridge 24
Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56
York 38, Hampton Roads 27
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 62, Covington 50
Arcadia 52, Salisbury, Md. 49, OT
Auburn 66, Floyd County 58
Cave Spring 57, Glenvar 45
Central Wise 84, Twin Springs 39
Churchland 73, Warhill 32
Clarke County 68, Luray 65
E.C. Glass 53, Brookville 34
Eastern Mennonite 97, Shenandoah Valley Academy 40
Faith Christian-Roanoke 68, Parkway Christian 55
Franklin 64, Windsor 21
Greensville County 71, Appomattox Regional 37
Halifax County 64, Dan River 61
Hanover 84, Powhatan 72
Hayfield 67, South Lakes 59
Henrico 58, TJ-Richmond 52
James Monroe 65, Massaponax 60
Jamestown 89, Warwick 82
Kettle Run 60, Warren County 42
Liberty Christian 49, Jefferson Forest 43
Liberty-Bealeton 68, Mountain View 52
Manassas Park 33, Fauquier 20
Mills Godwin 53, Thomas Dale 51
Monacan 65, Cosby 50
Nelson County 56, Rappahannock County 42
Norfolk Christian 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 62
Norfolk Collegiate 111, TEACH Homeschool 59
Park View-Sterling 58, James Wood 53
Patrick County 68, Chatham 53
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Albemarle 41
Patriot 75, Freedom (Woodbridge) 40
Peninsula Catholic 67, Summit Christian Academy 31
Rappahannock 68, West Point 33
Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50
Rustburg 57, Amherst County 40
Stafford 70, Caroline 68
Staunton River 58, Christiansburg 48
Surry County 57, Park View-South Hill 54
Tunstall 50, Gretna 46
Veritas Christian Academy 60, Fuqua School 59
Virginia Academy 76, Shenandoah Valley Christian 40
Wakefield Country Day 52, St. Michael 48
West Potomac 94, Lake Braddock 84
William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 57
Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56
Woodstock Central 73, Skyline 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Dec 4th.
