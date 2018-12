By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia, Va. 52, Salisbury 49, OT

Glenelg CS 71, Calvert Hall College 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Advertisement

Holton Arms 48, Potomac School, Va. 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.