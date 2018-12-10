Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Great Bridge Christian Academy 96, Suffolk Christian Academy 45

Hampton Christian 53, Broadwater Academy 51

Hickory 66, Kempsville 50

Loudoun County Home School 83, Shenandoah Valley Christian 43

Millbrook 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

Norfolk Collegiate 82, TEACH Homeschool 60

Portsmouth Christian 89, Denbigh Baptist 11

Potomac Falls 85, John Champe 52

Riverside 76, Lee-Springfield 33

Skyline 61, Clarke County 48

Woodgrove 69, Broad Run 51

Woodstock Central 77, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Powhatan, ppd.

Alleghany vs. Bath County, ppd.

Amherst County vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.

Auburn vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Brookville vs. Rustburg, ppd.

C.D. Hylton vs. James Monroe, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Carroll County vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Carver Academy vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

Clover Hill vs. George Wythe-Richmond, ppd.

Colgan vs. Osbourn Park, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Collegiate-Richmond vs. Lynnhaven, ppd.

Culpeper vs. Kettle Run, ppd. to Dec 10th.

E.C. Glass vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Galax, ppd.

Fredericksburg Academy vs. Tandem Friends School, ppd.

Greensville County vs. Northampton County, N.C., ppd. to Jan 3rd.

Hanover vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

Hayfield vs. Potomac, ppd.

Hurley vs. River View, W.Va., ppd.

J.R. Tucker vs. Atlee, ppd.

Liberty Christian vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.

Lloyd Bird vs. Huguenot, ppd.

Maggie Walker vs. Nottoway, ppd.

Manchester vs. Cosby, ppd.

Midlothian vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.

Mountain View vs. Brentsville, ppd.

Narrows vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Norfolk Christian vs. Christchurch, ppd.

Osbourn vs. Forest Park, ppd.

Parry McCluer vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Rappahannock vs. Mathews, ppd.

Smithfield vs. Lafayette, ppd.

Southampton vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.

Spotsylvania vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.

Twin Springs vs. Central Wise, ppd. to Dec 17th.

West Point vs. New Kent, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Churchland 63, Lakeland 33

Denbigh Baptist 41, Portsmouth Christian 30

Hurley 54, River View, W.Va. 36

Kempsville 82, Hickory 34

Loudoun County Home School 63, Shenandoah Valley Christian 54

Millbrook 64, Heritage (Leesburg) 51

Potomac Falls 46, John Champe 35

Skyline 53, Clarke County 26

South County 49, James Madison 41

W.T. Woodson 40, Stone Bridge 24

Woodgrove 57, Broad Run 45

Woodstock Central 50, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atlee vs. J.R. Tucker, ppd.

C.D. Hylton vs. Hayfield, ppd.

Chancellor vs. Brooke Point, ppd.

Colonial Beach vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.

Cosby vs. Manchester, ppd.

Courtland vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Covington vs. Alleghany, ppd.

East Rockingham vs. Madison County, ccd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Foxcroft vs. Fredericksburg Academy, ppd.

George Wythe-Richmond vs. Clover Hill, ppd.

Giles vs. Narrows, ppd.

Goochland vs. King William, ppd.

Greensville County vs. Northampton County, N.C., ppd. to Jan 3rd.

Heritage-Lynchburg vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

Highland Springs vs. Hanover, ppd.

James River-Buchanan vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.

James River-Midlothian vs. Midlothian, ppd.

Jefferson Forest vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.

John Marshall vs. Maggie Walker, ppd.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Lloyd Bird vs. Huguenot, ppd.

Mathews vs. Rappahannock, ppd.

Matoaca vs. Varina, ppd.

Monticello vs. Culpeper, ppd.

New Kent vs. West Point, ppd.

Norfolk Christian vs. Christchurch, ppd.

Northwood vs. Castlewood, ppd.

Osbourn Park vs. Colgan, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Powhatan vs. Albemarle, ppd.

Rustburg vs. Brookville, ppd.

Salem vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.

Southampton Academy vs. Halifax Academy, N.C., ppd.

St. Michael vs. Randolph-Macon, ppd.

Stafford vs. King George, ppd.

Sussex Central vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.

TJ-Richmond vs. Henrico, ppd.

Twin Springs vs. Central Wise, ppd. to Dec 17th.

