Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadneck 63, Severn 49
Catonsville 58, Hammond 49
Dundalk 65, Kenwood 44
Glenelg 70, St. Mary’s 66
Harwood Southern 70, College Park Academy 38
Hereford 47, Winters Mill 36
Howard 74, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 22
Jefferson, W.Va. 54, Silver Oak Academy 51
Joppatowne 63, Bel Air 51
Laurel, Del. 71, Salisbury Christian School 29
Long Reach 73, Western STES 43
Mt. St. Joseph’s 66, Loyola 61
Northern Garrett 92, Paw Paw, W.Va. 39
Northwood 67, Gaithersburg 54
Overlea 89, Greater Grace 85
Owings Mills 56, Woodlawn 54
Patterson 88, Aberdeen 38
Reservoir 60, City College 50
Saint Paul’s Boys 59, Harford Tech 36
Seneca Valley 84, Wheaton 81
Sparrows Point 52, Carver Arts & Tech 51
Thomas Stone 58, Montgomery Blair 39
Westlake 60, Crossland 51
Wilde Lake 61, River Hill 56
Winston Churchill 62, Watkins Mill 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 41, River Hill 38
Broadneck 65, Severn 58
Century 35, Glenelg 27
Dulaney 63, Westminster 60
Gaithersburg 62, Northwood 23
Hammond 62, Glen Burnie 39
Hereford 49, Manchester Valley 48
Howard 56, C. Milton Wright 26
Kenwood 58, Dundalk 15
Maryvale 60, Winters Mill 49
Mountain Ridge 63, Fort Hill 32
Reservoir 66, Atholton 43
Saint Paul’s Girls 60, Catonsville 40
Salisbury Christian School 53, Laurel, Del. 49
St. Mary’s 62, Annapolis 52
Thomas Johnson 73, North Hagerstown 46
Towson 38, Notre Dame Prep 35
Winston Churchill 67, Watkins Mill 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chopticon vs. McDonough, ppd.
Great Mills vs. North County, ppd.
Patuxent vs. St. Charles, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.