Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadneck 63, Severn 49

Catonsville 58, Hammond 49

Dundalk 65, Kenwood 44

Glenelg 70, St. Mary’s 66

Harwood Southern 70, College Park Academy 38

Hereford 47, Winters Mill 36

Howard 74, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 22

Jefferson, W.Va. 54, Silver Oak Academy 51

Joppatowne 63, Bel Air 51

Laurel, Del. 71, Salisbury Christian School 29

Long Reach 73, Western STES 43

Mt. St. Joseph’s 66, Loyola 61

Northern Garrett 92, Paw Paw, W.Va. 39

Northwood 67, Gaithersburg 54

Overlea 89, Greater Grace 85

Owings Mills 56, Woodlawn 54

Patterson 88, Aberdeen 38

Reservoir 60, City College 50

Saint Paul’s Boys 59, Harford Tech 36

Seneca Valley 84, Wheaton 81

Sparrows Point 52, Carver Arts & Tech 51

Thomas Stone 58, Montgomery Blair 39

Westlake 60, Crossland 51

Wilde Lake 61, River Hill 56

Winston Churchill 62, Watkins Mill 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 41, River Hill 38

Broadneck 65, Severn 58

Century 35, Glenelg 27

Dulaney 63, Westminster 60

Gaithersburg 62, Northwood 23

Hammond 62, Glen Burnie 39

Hereford 49, Manchester Valley 48

Howard 56, C. Milton Wright 26

Kenwood 58, Dundalk 15

Maryvale 60, Winters Mill 49

Mountain Ridge 63, Fort Hill 32

Reservoir 66, Atholton 43

Saint Paul’s Girls 60, Catonsville 40

Salisbury Christian School 53, Laurel, Del. 49

St. Mary’s 62, Annapolis 52

Thomas Johnson 73, North Hagerstown 46

Towson 38, Notre Dame Prep 35

Winston Churchill 67, Watkins Mill 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chopticon vs. McDonough, ppd.

Great Mills vs. North County, ppd.

Patuxent vs. St. Charles, ppd.

