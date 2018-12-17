Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 76, Lake Clifton 55
City College 60, National Academy Foundation 55
Franklin 73, Owings Mills 63
Glen Burnie 80, Chopticon 49
Huntingtown 59, North County 36
Liberty 80, Marriotts Ridge 54
Oakland Mills 50, River Hill 49
Reginald Lewis 54, Carver Vo- Tech 34
Wicomico 78, Chincoteague, Va. 28
Wilde Lake 74, Glenelg 68
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 78, Lake Clifton 7
Cambridge/SD 48, St. Peter and Paul 8
Forest Park 64, Digital Harbor 4
Indian Creek 48, Broadneck 32
Joppatowne 58, Bohemia Manor 48
Long Reach 47, Howard 43
Oakland Mills 49, River Hill 40
Parkville 50, Overlea 36
Stephen Decatur 68, Washington 55
Western STES 61, Annapolis 45
Wicomico 57, Chincoteague, Va. 35
