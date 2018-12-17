Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 63, Princeton, W.Va. 58
Bluestone 73, Nottoway 21
Briar Woods 61, Loudoun Valley 54
Broadway 64, Clarke County 49
Buckingham County 57, Appomattox 51
Castlewood 57, Chilhowie 55
Cave Spring 65, Lord Botetourt 54
Central Wise 59, Twin Springs 20
Chancellor 63, Massaponax 52
Courtland 61, Riverbend 50
Culpeper 62, Fauquier 60
Dominion 68, Heritage (Leesburg) 66
East Rockingham 79, Madison County 55
Eastern View 68, King George 66
Eastside 63, Union 56
Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 50, Temple Christian 37
Forest Park 63, Osbourn Park 56
Fort Chiswell 59, James River-Buchanan 52
Graham 64, Giles 27
Halifax County 45, Park View-South Hill 40
Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Amherst County 59
Holston 64, Rural Retreat 36
J.I. Burton 80, Honaker 54
Jefferson Forest 50, Rustburg 33
Johnson County, Tenn. 58, Abingdon 49
Kettle Run 70, Warren County 32
Lancaster 72, Nandua 36
Lee-Davis 82, J.R. Tucker 50
Liberty Christian 52, E.C. Glass 50
Liberty-Bedford 63, Brookville 38
Maggie Walker 54, Goochland 44
Millbrook 79, Stone Bridge 76
Nansemond-Suffolk 79, Williamsburg Christian Academy 55
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 42
New Kent 64, West Point 50
Norfolk Collegiate 71, Woodrow Wilson 58
Northwood 75, Council 34
Oak Hill Academy 92, Sarasota Riverview, Fla. 73
Page County 64, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 44
Patriot 71, Colonial Forge 59
Portsmouth Christian 62, Greenbrier Christian 43
Potomac Falls 64, Broad Run 43
R.E. Lee-Staunton 78, Luray 41
Riverside 77, Park View-Sterling 35
Snow Hill, Md. 68, Arcadia 55
Stafford 69, Caroline 60
StoneBridge Christian 59, Virginia Beach Friends School 22
T.C. Williams 73, Herndon 40
Twin Valley 75, Rye Cove 42
Wicomico, Md. 78, Chincoteague 28
William Monroe 61, Nelson County 51
Woodgrove 62, Loudoun County 53
York 61, Bruton 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Washington & Lee vs. Mathews, ppd. to Jan 23rd
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 74, Narrows 41
Broadway 58, Clarke County 34
Brookville 61, Liberty-Bedford 20
Bruton 33, Poquoson 22
Buckingham County 50, Appomattox 48, OT
Central Wise 68, Twin Springs 40
Chancellor 47, Massaponax 41
Colonial Heights 44, West Point 34
Cosby 57, Manchester 34
Council 53, Northwood 7
Eastern Mennonite 52, Massanutten Military 34
GW-Danville 41, Dan River 28
Glen Allen 66, Patrick Henry-Ashland 62, OT
Grundy 49, East Ridge, Ky. 46
Halifax County 78, Park View-South Hill 66
Heritage (Leesburg) 43, Dominion 40
Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Amherst County 39
Hidden Valley 69, Glenvar 53
J.R. Tucker 54, Lee-Davis 42
James Monroe 57, Essex 28
James Monroe, W.Va. 62, Graham 36
Jamestown 55, Lafayette 38
Jefferson Forest 52, Rustburg 51
Kettle Run 54, Warren County 31
King William 45, Goochland 41
Lancaster 56, Nandua 23
Lloyd Bird 52, Huguenot 22
Lord Botetourt 72, Salem 25
Loudoun Valley 61, Briar Woods 47
Luray 63, R.E. Lee-Staunton 47
Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 49
Millbrook 56, Stone Bridge 37
Mount Vernon 67, High Point, Md. 12
Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Norfolk Collegiate 25
Nelson County 37, Rappahannock County 32
Nottoway 61, Bluestone 14
Osbourn 39, Manassas Park 27
Page County 52, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 30
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 64, Fort Chiswell 44
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Franklin County 46
Pendleton County, W.Va. 43, Highland-Monterey 39
Potomac Falls 51, Broad Run 32
Potomac School 63, Madeira School 36
Prince George 63, Henrico 49
Riverbend 52, Courtland 33
Riverside 55, Park View-Sterling 20
South Lakes 64, Wakefield 26
Southwest Virginia Home School 43, Lynchburg Home School 35
Suffolk Christian Academy 35, Portsmouth Christian 26
Tabb 43, Grafton 38
Thomas Walker 50, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 31
Twin Valley 44, Rye Cove 25
Warhill 45, York 23
Wicomico, Md. 57, Chincoteague 35
Woodgrove 41, Loudoun County 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo Gap vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Mathews vs. Washington & Lee, ppd.
