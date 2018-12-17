Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 63, Princeton, W.Va. 58

Bluestone 73, Nottoway 21

Briar Woods 61, Loudoun Valley 54

Broadway 64, Clarke County 49

Buckingham County 57, Appomattox 51

Castlewood 57, Chilhowie 55

Cave Spring 65, Lord Botetourt 54

Central Wise 59, Twin Springs 20

Chancellor 63, Massaponax 52

Courtland 61, Riverbend 50

Culpeper 62, Fauquier 60

Dominion 68, Heritage (Leesburg) 66

East Rockingham 79, Madison County 55

Eastern View 68, King George 66

Eastside 63, Union 56

Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 50, Temple Christian 37

Forest Park 63, Osbourn Park 56

Fort Chiswell 59, James River-Buchanan 52

Graham 64, Giles 27

Halifax County 45, Park View-South Hill 40

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Amherst County 59

Holston 64, Rural Retreat 36

J.I. Burton 80, Honaker 54

Jefferson Forest 50, Rustburg 33

Johnson County, Tenn. 58, Abingdon 49

Kettle Run 70, Warren County 32

Lancaster 72, Nandua 36

Lee-Davis 82, J.R. Tucker 50

Liberty Christian 52, E.C. Glass 50

Liberty-Bedford 63, Brookville 38

Maggie Walker 54, Goochland 44

Millbrook 79, Stone Bridge 76

Nansemond-Suffolk 79, Williamsburg Christian Academy 55

Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 42

New Kent 64, West Point 50

Norfolk Collegiate 71, Woodrow Wilson 58

Northwood 75, Council 34

Oak Hill Academy 92, Sarasota Riverview, Fla. 73

Page County 64, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 44

Patriot 71, Colonial Forge 59

Portsmouth Christian 62, Greenbrier Christian 43

Potomac Falls 64, Broad Run 43

R.E. Lee-Staunton 78, Luray 41

Riverside 77, Park View-Sterling 35

Snow Hill, Md. 68, Arcadia 55

Stafford 69, Caroline 60

StoneBridge Christian 59, Virginia Beach Friends School 22

T.C. Williams 73, Herndon 40

Twin Valley 75, Rye Cove 42

Wicomico, Md. 78, Chincoteague 28

William Monroe 61, Nelson County 51

Woodgrove 62, Loudoun County 53

York 61, Bruton 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Washington & Lee vs. Mathews, ppd. to Jan 23rd

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 74, Narrows 41

Broadway 58, Clarke County 34

Brookville 61, Liberty-Bedford 20

Bruton 33, Poquoson 22

Buckingham County 50, Appomattox 48, OT

Central Wise 68, Twin Springs 40

Chancellor 47, Massaponax 41

Colonial Heights 44, West Point 34

Cosby 57, Manchester 34

Council 53, Northwood 7

Eastern Mennonite 52, Massanutten Military 34

GW-Danville 41, Dan River 28

Glen Allen 66, Patrick Henry-Ashland 62, OT

Grundy 49, East Ridge, Ky. 46

Halifax County 78, Park View-South Hill 66

Heritage (Leesburg) 43, Dominion 40

Heritage-Lynchburg 44, Amherst County 39

Hidden Valley 69, Glenvar 53

J.R. Tucker 54, Lee-Davis 42

James Monroe 57, Essex 28

James Monroe, W.Va. 62, Graham 36

Jamestown 55, Lafayette 38

Jefferson Forest 52, Rustburg 51

Kettle Run 54, Warren County 31

King William 45, Goochland 41

Lancaster 56, Nandua 23

Lloyd Bird 52, Huguenot 22

Lord Botetourt 72, Salem 25

Loudoun Valley 61, Briar Woods 47

Luray 63, R.E. Lee-Staunton 47

Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 49

Millbrook 56, Stone Bridge 37

Mount Vernon 67, High Point, Md. 12

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Norfolk Collegiate 25

Nelson County 37, Rappahannock County 32

Nottoway 61, Bluestone 14

Osbourn 39, Manassas Park 27

Page County 52, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 30

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 64, Fort Chiswell 44

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Franklin County 46

Pendleton County, W.Va. 43, Highland-Monterey 39

Potomac Falls 51, Broad Run 32

Potomac School 63, Madeira School 36

Prince George 63, Henrico 49

Riverbend 52, Courtland 33

Riverside 55, Park View-Sterling 20

South Lakes 64, Wakefield 26

Southwest Virginia Home School 43, Lynchburg Home School 35

Suffolk Christian Academy 35, Portsmouth Christian 26

Tabb 43, Grafton 38

Thomas Walker 50, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 31

Twin Valley 44, Rye Cove 25

Warhill 45, York 23

Wicomico, Md. 57, Chincoteague 35

Woodgrove 41, Loudoun County 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo Gap vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd. to Jan 14th.

Mathews vs. Washington & Lee, ppd.

