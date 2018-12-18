Monday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP J.A. Happ on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Bush and Tim Dillard, LHP Zac Curtis and INF Chase d’Arnaud on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Wilson Ramos on a two-year contract and OF Rajai Davis on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Lyles on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 2B Andruw Monasterio to Cleveland to complete an earlier trade.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie (NBAGL).
INDIANA PACERS — Named Kelly Krauskopf assistant general manager.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Exercised their fifth-year option on coach Billy Donovan’s contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded F Kelly Oubre Jr. and G Austin Rivers to Phoenix for F Trevor Ariza.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Green Bay G Alex Light one game for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Ito Smith on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Kapri Bibbs off waivers from Washington.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR DeAngelo Yancey to the practice squad.
|Pro Football Hall of Fame
PFHOF — Signed president and CEO David Baker to a five-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Cory Schneider on injured reserve. Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired coach Dave Hakstol. Named Scott Gordon interim coach.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled LW Zach Sanford from San Antonio.
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquired F Tag Bertuzzi from Guelph for a 2020 second-, 2021 third- and 2022 third-round draft picks.
ECHL — Suspended Tulsa’s Ian McNulty one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 15 game at Indy. Suspended Allen’s Mike Gunn two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 16 at Reading.
INDYCAR — Promoted Jay Frye to president, effective Jan. 1.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Named Luchi Gonzalez coach.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Juan Agudelo to a multiyear contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Fabinho, M Warren Creavalle and F Kacper Przybylko.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — D Brad Evans announced his retirement.
TORONTO FC — Exercised its option on M Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior. Signed F Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to a USL contract.
INDIANA — Announced sophomore QB Jack Tuttle is transferring from Utah.
MEMPHIS — Named Steven Martin athletic development coordinator.
NEW MEXICO — Agreed to terms with baseball coach Ray Birmingham on a three-year contract. Announced Rob Robinson, senior associate athletic director/chief financial officer, will be leaving the department to pursue a career in law.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kurt Roper quarterbacks coach.
OHIO STATE — Redshirt junior RB Mike Weber will declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.
RUTGERS — Named Henry Baker defensive backs coach and coordinator for the passing defense.
SACRAMENTO STATE — Named Troy Taylor football coach.
