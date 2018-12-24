Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

December 24, 2018 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Austin Rivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Wimbush to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed coach and executive vice president of football operations Pete Carroll to a multi-year contract extension.

Advertisement

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DT Jurrell Casey and TE Cole Wick on injured reserve. Signed QB Austin Davis and LB LaTroy Lewis. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and DL Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived S D.J. Swearinger.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill and Fs Michael Bunting and Conor Garland to Tucson (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Idaho D Geoff Crisfield three games, Maine D Brycen Martin and Fort Wayne LW Taylor Crunk two games and Kalamazoo RW Zach Saar one game.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation