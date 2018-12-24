Monday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Austin Rivers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Anthony Wimbush to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed coach and executive vice president of football operations Pete Carroll to a multi-year contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DT Jurrell Casey and TE Cole Wick on injured reserve. Signed QB Austin Davis and LB LaTroy Lewis. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and DL Kendal Vickers to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived S D.J. Swearinger.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill and Fs Michael Bunting and Conor Garland to Tucson (AHL).
ECHL — Suspended Idaho D Geoff Crisfield three games, Maine D Brycen Martin and Fort Wayne LW Taylor Crunk two games and Kalamazoo RW Zach Saar one game.
