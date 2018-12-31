Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded LHP Robby Scott to Arizona for cash.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State G-F Andre Iguodala $25,000 for recklessly throwing the game ball into the spectator stands during a Dec. 29 game at Portland.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G-F Patrick McCaw to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Fired coach Steve Wilks. Signed OL Justin Evans, OL Will House, QB Charles Kanoff, CB Jonathan Moxey, CB Deatrick Nichols, LB Pete Robertson, OL Coleman Shelton and RB Brandon Wilds to reserve/future contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Fired offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed QB Derek Anderson to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon, LB Brandon Chubb, DB Cole Luke, DB Kai Nacua, DT Elijah Qualls, G Ian Silberman, G Landon Turner, WR DeAndrew White and LB Antwione Williams to reserve/future contracts. Waived QB Garrett Gilbert. Signed OT Isaiah Battle, DB Quin Blanding, DT Woodrow Hamilton and WR Andre Levrone.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Fired coach Marvin Lewis. Signed TE Moritz Böhringer, S Demetrious Cox, C Brad Lundblade, TE Andrew Vollert and WR Kermit Whitfield to reserve/future contracts.

DENVER BRONCOS — Fired coach Vance Joseph.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Deontez Alexander, LB Garret Dooley, S David Jones, OL Jarron Jones and DE Jonathan Wynn to reserve/future contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis, DL Eric Cotton, OT Gerhard de Beer, G Anthony Coyle, FB Malcolm Johnson, S Tray Matthews, WR Teo Redding, LB Brady Sheldon, DL Deon Simon and S Jason Thompson to reserve/future contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released LB Tegray Scales from the practice squad. Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad and G William Poehls to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired coach Adam Gase.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Named Mike Mayock general manager.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of LB Brian Orakpo. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins, OL Jamil Douglas, CB Mike Jordan, WR Roger Lewis, LB Gimel President, OL David Quessenberry, WR Kalif Raymond, WR Devin Ross and S Damon Webb to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Carlos Henderson, OT Roubbens Joseph, WR ArDarius Stewart, RB Elijah Wellman, DT JoJo Wicker and C Casey Dunn to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Jack Campbell from Ontario (AHL). Loaned G Cal Petersen to Ontario.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Nicholas Baptiste from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wlikes-Barre/Scranton F Joseph Cramarossa one game for his actions in a Dec. 29 game at Lehigh Valley.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Greenville D Travis Howe indefinitely, Rapid City LW Cedric Montminy eight games, Idaho LW Mitch Moroz five games, Rapid City LW Garrett Klotz four games and Allen D Josh Thrower one game.

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Sean Campbell from Atlanta for future considerations.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Lucas Rodriguez on a year-long loan from Club Estudiantes de La Plata (Primera Division-Argentina).

COLLEGE

DUKE — Announced junior QB Daniel Jones and junior LB Joe Giles-Harris will enter the NFL draft.

FLORIDA — Junior DE Jachai Polite announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MISSISSIPPI — Named Rich Rodriguez offensive coordinator.

UCLA — Fired men’s basketball coach Steve Alford. Named Murry Bartow interim men’s basketball coach.

