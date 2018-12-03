Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Jeremy Reed hitting coach, Doug White pitching coach, Jesus Feliciano outfield/first base coach, Mike Gallego infield/third base coach, Shawn Wooten assistant hitting coach, Paul Sorrento hitting instructor, Jose Molikna catching coach and Andrew Bailey bullpen coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded 2B Robinson Cano, RHP Edwin Diaz and cash to the N.Y. Mets for OF Jay Bruce, OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Anthony Swarzak, Gerson Bautista and Justin Dunn.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with manager Dave Roberts on a four-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed 1B Pedro Alvarez, SS Dixon Machado, RHP R.J. Alvarez, 3B Jon Berti and Deven Marrero, Cs Bryan Holaday and Rodrigo Vigil, OFs Gabriel Guerrero and Harold Ramiez and LHPs Mike Kickham and Brian Moran to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded 1B Carlos Santana and INF J.P. Crawford to Seattle for SS Jean Segura, LHP James Pazos and RHP Juan Nicasio.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Micah Beyer to a contract extension. Signed 2B/OF Caleb Ledbetter.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Exercised options on LHPs Gunnar Kines, Aaron Rozek and Darrell Thompson; RHPs Hendry Rodriguez, Sam Myers, Ivan Vietez, Mitch Schulewitz, Chris Hall, Garrett Kelly and Michael Starcevich; Cs Darrell Miller, Jr. and Nick Oddo; OFs Zach Weigel, Dylan Jones and Ty Moore; 1B Collin Ferguson; and INFs Michael Hartnagel and Tyler Wolfe. Declined the option on RHP Kit Fowler.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Hector Roa to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Fired coach Fred Hoiberg. Promoted associate head coach Jim Boylen to head coach.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled F Okaro White from Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura. Promoted assistant defensive line coach Sam Mills III to defensive line coach.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released OT Joe Barksdale. Promoted WR Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived OL Ian Silberman. Claimed OL Denzelle Good off waivers from Indianapolis.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Dalyn Dawkins. Released OL Jordan Morgan from the practice squad. Signed RB Jeremy McNichols from Denver’s practice squad. Signed CB Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Detroit F Tyler Bertuzzi two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Colorado F Matt Calvert during a Dec. 2 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Conor Garland from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Jonas Johansson from Cincinnati (ECHL) to Rochester (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed LW Brendan Leipsic off waivers from Vancouver.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned G Michael McNiven from Laval (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Matt Beleskey, G Alexander Georgiev and C Vinni Lettieri to Hartford (AHL). Reassigned F Ryan Gropp from Hartfrord to Maine (AHL). Called up D Vince Pedrie from Maine to Hartford. Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from Hartford.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Named Chuck Fletcher general manager.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded F Daniel Sprong to Anaheim for D Marcus Petterson.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Jordan Nolan and Jordan Kyrou and D Chris Butler from San Antonio (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded F Josh Leivo to Vancouver for F Michael Carcone. Recalled D Travis Dermott from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released F Terrence Wallin from a professional tryout agreement and returned him to Maine (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Etienne Marcoux from Brampton (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Jared Thomas from Tulsa (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Scott Moldenhauer to Tulsa (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned F Ivan Kosorenkov to Worcester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned D Willie Raskob to Kansas City (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City F Shaquille Merasty five games and Wichita D Travis Brown one game.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Nick Niedert as emergency backup.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA SWIMMING — Named California coach Dave Durden coach of the 2020 U.S. Olympic men’s team and Stanford coach Greg Meehan coach of the women’s team.

RODEO

PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION — Named Anthony Bartkowski director/athletic development and welfare.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Re-signed M Mark-Anthony Kaye to a three-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Oka Nikolov assistant coach/director of goalkeeping.

United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY — Signed M/F Christiano Francois.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Jon Gilbert athletic director and Mike Houston football coach.

FLORIDA STATE — DE Brian Burns will enter the NFL draft.

LIBERTY — Announced the retirement of football coach Turner Gill.

MASSACHUSETTS — Named Walt Bell football coach.

N.C. STATE — WR Kelvin Harmon will enter the NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Chris Maxon associate athletic director for development.

OKLAHOMA STATE — RB Justice Hill will enter the NFL draft.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Josiah Shepherd and Pete Olson assistant baseball coaches.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Senior WR Deebo Samuel announced he was skipping the Belk Bowl so he can prepare for the NFL draft.

TEMPLE — Named Edward Darrah mental health and performance counselor.

TEXAS SOUTHERN — Named Clarence McKinney football coach.

