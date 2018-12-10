Listen Live Sports

Monday's Sports Transactions

December 10, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Rio Ruiz off waivers from Atlanta.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF/RHP Kaleb Cowart off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed INF Carlos Asuaje off waivers from San Diego.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Ryan Meisinger off waivers from Baltimore.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Mike Gerber off waivers from Detroit.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Brandon Goodwin. Signed G Nick Young.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Wimbush from the practice squad. Signed DT DeShawn Williams to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Fired general manager Reggie McKenzie.

GOLF

PGA OF AMERICA — Promoted Jimmy Terry to senior director of PGA Golf Properties.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nathan Schnarr to an entry-level contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rinat Valiev and F Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Ryan Lomberg from Stockton.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived G Chad Johnson. Assigned F Sammy Blais to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Jordan Binnington from San Antonio.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced F Tanner Pondon was recalled by Providence (AHL).

OLYMPICS

U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE — Fired chief of sport performance Alan Ashley.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Zarek Valentin.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded the rights to M Andy Rose to Vancouver for general allocation money.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 — Signed Ms Ewan Grandison and Leston Paul and D Triston Hodge.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Kenny Dillingham offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

CAMPBELL — Named Weston Glaser defensive coordinator.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Danielle Masi assistant trainer.

MISSISSIPPI — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.

MISSOURI — Suspended DE Tre Williams from the football team.

