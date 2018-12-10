Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Rio Ruiz off waivers from Atlanta.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF/RHP Kaleb Cowart off waivers from the L.A. Angels.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed INF Carlos Asuaje off waivers from San Diego.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Ryan Meisinger off waivers from Baltimore.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Mike Gerber off waivers from Detroit.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Brandon Goodwin. Signed G Nick Young.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Wimbush from the practice squad. Signed DT DeShawn Williams to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Fired general manager Reggie McKenzie.
PGA OF AMERICA — Promoted Jimmy Terry to senior director of PGA Golf Properties.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nathan Schnarr to an entry-level contract.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rinat Valiev and F Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Ryan Lomberg from Stockton.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived G Chad Johnson. Assigned F Sammy Blais to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Jordan Binnington from San Antonio.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced F Tanner Pondon was recalled by Providence (AHL).
U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE — Fired chief of sport performance Alan Ashley.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Zarek Valentin.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded the rights to M Andy Rose to Vancouver for general allocation money.
MEMPHIS 901 — Signed Ms Ewan Grandison and Leston Paul and D Triston Hodge.
AUBURN — Named Kenny Dillingham offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
CAMPBELL — Named Weston Glaser defensive coordinator.
CLAYTON STATE — Named Danielle Masi assistant trainer.
MISSISSIPPI — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.
MISSOURI — Suspended DE Tre Williams from the football team.
