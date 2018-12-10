Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Rio Ruiz off waivers from Atlanta.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyson Ross on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF/RHP Kaleb Cowart off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed INF Carlos Asuaje off waivers from San Diego.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed LHP Robby Scott off waivers from Boston.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Ryan Meisinger off waivers from Baltimore.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Mike Gerber off waivers from Detroit. Named J.P. Ricciardi senior adviser to the president of baseball operations, Zack Minasian director, pro scouting and Michael Holmes director, amateur scouting.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Hunter Wood.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Tyler Gibson to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Brandon Goodwin. Signed G Nick Young.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Anthony Wimbush from the practice squad. Signed DT DeShawn Williams to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Fired general manager Reggie McKenzie.

GOLF

PGA OF AMERICA — Promoted Jimmy Terry to senior director of PGA Golf Properties.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired RW Adam Cracknell from Toronto for D Steven Oleksy. Recalled D Andrej Sustr and G Jared Coreau from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned D Josh Mahura and Andy Welinski to San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nathan Schnarr to an entry-level contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Rinat Valiev and F Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Ryan Lomberg from Stockton.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Sean Walker from the Ontario (AHL). Loaned F Gabriel Vilardi to Team Canada.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived G Chad Johnson. Assigned F Sammy Blais to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled G Jordan Binnington from San Antonio.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Announced G Evan Fitzpatrick was recalled from Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Idaho’s Mitch Moroz one game for his in a Dec. 8 game against Utah. Suspended Rapid City’s Garrett Klotz five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 9 game at Wichita.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced F Tanner Pondon was recalled by Providence (AHL).

OLYMPICS

U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE — Fired chief of sport performance Alan Ashley.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Zarek Valentin and Ms Marvin Loría and Renzo Zambrano.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded the rights to M Andy Rose to Vancouver for general allocation money.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 — Signed Ms Ewan Grandison and Leston Paul and D Triston Hodge.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Kenny Dillingham offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

CAMPBELL — Named Weston Glaser defensive coordinator.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Danielle Masi assistant trainer.

KANSAS STATE — Named Chris Klieman football coach and agreed to terms on a six-year contract.

MISSISSIPPI — Named Mike MacIntyre defensive coordinator.

MISSOURI — Suspended DE Tre Williams from the football team.

NORTHERN ARIZONA — Named Chris Ball football coach.

TEXAS TECH — Announced WR Antoine Wesley will forego his senior year and enter the NFL draft.

