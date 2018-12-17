Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

December 17, 2018 3:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP J.A. Happ to a two-year contract. Designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHPs Matt Bush and Tim Dillard, LHP Zac Curtis and INF Chase d’Arnaud to minor league contracts.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 2B Andruw Monasterio to Cleveland to complete an earlier trade.

Advertisement
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Named Kelly Krauskopf assistant general manager.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded F Kelly Oubre Jr. and G Austin Rivers to Phoenix for F Trevor Ariza.

FOOTBALL
Pro Football Hall of Fame

PFHOF — Signed president and CEO David Baker to a five-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Cory Schneider on injured reserve. Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired coach Dave Hakstol. Named Scott Gordon interim coach.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled LW Zach Sanford from San Antonio.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Juan Agudelo to a multi-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Fabinho, M Warren Creavalle and F Kacper Przybylko.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Announced sophomore QB Jack Tuttle is transferring from Utah.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kurt Roper quarterbacks coach.

OHIO STATE — Redshirt junior RB Mike Weber will declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress