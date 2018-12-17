Monday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP J.A. Happ to a two-year contract. Designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHPs Matt Bush and Tim Dillard, LHP Zac Curtis and INF Chase d’Arnaud to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jordan Lyles to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 2B Andruw Monasterio to Cleveland to complete an earlier trade.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Named Kelly Krauskopf assistant general manager.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded F Kelly Oubre Jr. and G Austin Rivers to Phoenix for F Trevor Ariza.
|FOOTBALL
|Pro Football Hall of Fame
PFHOF — Signed president and CEO David Baker to a five-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Cory Schneider on injured reserve. Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired coach Dave Hakstol. Named Scott Gordon interim coach.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled LW Zach Sanford from San Antonio.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Juan Agudelo to a multi-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Fabinho, M Warren Creavalle and F Kacper Przybylko.
INDIANA — Announced sophomore QB Jack Tuttle is transferring from Utah.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kurt Roper quarterbacks coach.
OHIO STATE — Redshirt junior RB Mike Weber will declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.
