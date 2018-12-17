Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP J.A. Happ on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Parker Bridwell for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Matt Bush and Tim Dillard, LHP Zac Curtis and INF Chase d’Arnaud on minor league contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Wilson Ramos on a two-year contract and OF Rajai Davis on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jordan Lyles on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded 2B Andruw Monasterio to Cleveland to complete an earlier trade.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie (NBAGL).

INDIANA PACERS — Named Kelly Krauskopf assistant general manager.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Traded F Kelly Oubre Jr. and G Austin Rivers to Phoenix for F Trevor Ariza.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Green Bay G Alex Light one game for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Ito Smith on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Kapri Bibbs off waivers from Washington.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR DeAngelo Yancey to the practice squad.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

PFHOF — Signed president and CEO David Baker to a five-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Cory Schneider on injured reserve. Recalled G Mackenzie Blackwood from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Matt Beleskey and G Dustin Tokarski to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired coach Dave Hakstol. Named Scott Gordon interim coach.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Tanner Kaspick from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL). Recalled LW Zach Sanford from San Antonio.

American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquired F Tag Bertuzzi from Guelph for a 2020 second-, 2021 third- and 2022 third-round draft picks.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Tulsa’s Ian McNulty one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 15 game at Indy. Suspended Allen’s Mike Gunn two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 16 at Reading.

MOTORSPORTS

INDYCAR — Promoted Jay Frye to president, effective Jan. 1.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Named Luchi Gonzalez coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed F Juan Agudelo to a multiyear contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Fabinho, M Warren Creavalle and F Kacper Przybylko.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — D Brad Evans announced his retirement.

TORONTO FC — Exercised its option on M Auro Alvaro da Cruz Junior. Signed F Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to a USL contract.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Announced sophomore QB Jack Tuttle is transferring from Utah.

MEMPHIS — Named Steven Martin athletic development coordinator.

NEW MEXICO — Agreed to terms with baseball coach Ray Birmingham on a three-year contract. Announced Rob Robinson, senior associate athletic director/chief financial officer, will be leaving the department to pursue a career in law.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kurt Roper quarterbacks coach.

OHIO STATE — Redshirt junior RB Mike Weber will declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.

RUTGERS — Named Henry Baker defensive backs coach and coordinator for the passing defense.

SACRAMENTO STATE — Named Troy Taylor football coach.

